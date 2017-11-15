Kylee has been fascinated with weather since she can remember. Her dad had a big influence on her becoming a meteorologist since his job relied on it. They would always watch the local news station to determine if he had to work the next day or not. It became a habit of hers to watch the local weather with him, and from that point on Kylee knew she wanted to be a meteorologist to help others plan their day.

Kylee was born and raised in Michigan. She attended an Early College Alliance program (ECA) at Eastern Michigan University her junior and senior year of high school where she graduated with her associate's degree. After finishing her associate's degree, Kylee continued to pursue a meteorology degree at Central Michigan University. She graduated with her degree in Meteorology, a minor in math, and a concentration in broadcasting.

She received the Midwest Communications, INC. broadcasting scholarship through the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for her weather broadcasts when she was at CMU. She also is featured on the “Fired Up and Focused” section on Central Michigan University’s website to promote the Meteorology and News Central 34 program.

Before joining the First Warn 5 Weather team, Kylee worked as a meteorologist in Lansing, Flint, and Detroit. She also recently moved back from Denver, Colorado, where she was a meteorologist at WeatherNation, covering everything from hurricanes to tornadoes.

In Kylee's spare time she enjoys being out on the lakes boating and is a fan of U of M football. She also likes to cheer on the Detroit sports teams.

Find Kylee Miller online either Facebook and Twitter, or email her at kylee.miller@wnem.com