3rd person charged in South Carolina death of Michigan man

A third person has been arrested in the South Carolina shooting death of a Michigan man.

Local media outlets reported that 24-year-old Adrian Quayshun Kerns has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a crime and conspiracy.

Fifty-year-old Andre Lamar Allen of Livonia, Michigan, was found dead in the parking lot of a Greenville hotel Sept. 28.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said Kerns is being held in the Greenville county jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

Two other people were arrested earlier in Allen's death.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyrie Shavar Carey-Bell is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

Eighteen-year-old Winter Andrea Mance faces the same charges.

Deputies have not released a motive in the shooting.

