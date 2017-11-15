AMBER ALERT: Issued for 3 missing children from Muskegon - WNEM TV 5

AMBER Alert canceled for 3 missing children from Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI (WNEM) -

The Amber Alert issued for three missing children from Muskegon has been canceled.

Michigan State Police released an Amber Alert on Wednesday for 16-month old Jariah Render, 2-year old Ja-Raun Render Jr & 3-year old Lamir Jamerson.

The alert has since been canceled.

