Fenton man charged with 15 felonies in mortgage assistance scam

A Fenton man was charged with 15 felonies and 15 misdemeanors in relation to a mortgage assistance scam.

Lawrence Adell Sefa, 54, is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Michigan residents who were facing mortgage foreclosures, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said.

Sefa is accused of operating the scam through his company LAS Loan Assistance Centers.

“These type of scam artists continue to take advantage of Michigan residents during an extremely vulnerable time in their lives, and we continue to hold them accountable for their actions,” Schuette said. “I want to thank my team for their dedication to finding these individuals, and I hope this serves as warning to others that we will continue to do what we can to protect Michigan residents.”

Sefa was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, false pretenses of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, 13 counts of false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and 15 counts of Credit Services Protection Act violations.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and his bond was set at $25,000. He posted bond, but is prohibited from conducting business related to credit services or mortgage services.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.