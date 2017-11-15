Midland County Clerk's Office to begin offering fingerprinting services

A Mid-Michigan county practically doubled the work schedule of the department that handles concealed pistol license applications.

But it turns out it has nothing to do with guns.

Michigan State Police have seen an increased demand for fingerprinting of people who work in schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

It's a task the county clerk's office is preparing to handle.

"Any time you continually increase the workload, you have to increase the time," Midland County Clerk Ann Manary said.

She said the person who signs off on concealed carry permits will soon be 32 hours a week. That's up from 20 hours a week.

Manary said that's because the role of taking fingerprints has been added to the job description.

"This was just a good way for us to help out people who couldn't make it to the sheriff's office you know, during a certain time frame," Manary said.

She said she was approached by MSP six months ago, asking her to offer the fingerprint service.

The county clerk's office is open during business hours. You need an appointment to get prints at a law enforcement agency.

Manary said residents now have options where to get their fingerprints.

"Anyone who needs prints for employment would be able to come to us. We would be able to do those. We're looking at starting that Dec. 1," Manary said.

Manary was quick to point out the CPL position could expand even more. Especially if legislation allowing for concealed weapons in gun-free zones becomes law.

"If we get into a situation where the legislation passes and there's an uptick of individuals coming in for that, then we would definitely have to look towards maybe increasing it to full-time at that point," Manary said.

The service at the county clerk's office will not be available to registered sex offenders. They still have to get their fingerprints at the appropriate law enforcement agency.

