Humane society selling calendars in hopes of getting pets adopted

With the holidays approaching, what better time to get a new calendar for 2018?

There's at least one calendar for a cause in Mid-Michigan featuring local heroes and their four-legged friends.

Each page of the Humane Society of Genesee County's 2018 calendar sports a Burton firefighter or police officer posing with their favorite pets.

"Every year we do a calendar that celebrates our first responders and some of our pets that are up for adoption," said Ruth Cantor, executive director of the Humane Society of Genesee County.

She is counting down the days until 2018 because she can't wait to hang up the new calendar.

Cantor said no matter the month, there will be a different picture of Burton's finest police officers and firefighters with an adoptable, adorable pet.

"Some of them are really heartwarming. When you have an animal that's been here for a while, when you see it just looking so beautiful and just so ready to find a great home," Cantor said.

Cantor said selling the calendars helps offset some of the heavy costs her organization has.

"Of course we have adoption fees, but that doesn't even begin to cover the cost for the animals while they're here. We have to cover their spay and neuter ring and vaccinations, cover their heartworm test, feline leukemia test," Cantor said.

Cantor said all of that plus food, medicine and kennel staff can really add up.

The 2018 calendars are on sale for $10. You can get them at the Burton Police Department and at the humane society.

Cantor hopes the calendar will ensure all of the animals go home and the Burton fire and police departments get a little love too.

"For the dogs and cats that we provide a safe haven for all year round. All these dogs and cats need homes. And if this calendar will help publicize the quality pets that we have here, plus feature and thank our first responders. Then it's just a win-win for everybody," Cantor said.

