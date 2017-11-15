Macomb Township trustee indicted in growing scandal

A suburban Detroit official has been accused of bribery, extortion and fraud in the latest round of corruption charges in Macomb County.

An indictment describes a pay-to-play scheme involving Dino Bucci, who is charged with shaking down contractors who wanted public contracts. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel tells The Detroit News it sounds like a local "version of Al Capone."

Bucci is a trustee in Macomb Township and was operations manager in the county public works office until Candice Miller was elected commissioner. He quit after being placed on leave.

A message seeking comment from Bucci's attorney was not immediately returned Wednesday. He's the 18th person charged in the federal probe.

The indictment says Bucci forced county employees to drive his children to school and plow snow at his home.

