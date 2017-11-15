Charges reinstated in medical marijuana case

The Michigan appeals court again has reversed a decision and reinstated charges against a man who was accused of running illegal medical marijuana dispensaries in the state's Thumb region.

The court says James Amsdill knew the legality of marijuana sales was unclear and was also aware that state police didn't view his Blue Water Compassion Center as legal. The court says, "Prosecution is more than fair under the circumstances."

A judge in St. Clair County twice dismissed the case, the last time on grounds of entrapment. The case was filed in 2013, long before Michigan lawmakers created a system to allow certain marijuana dispensaries to operate legally.

Licenses could be issued by spring.

