Messy weather returns this weekend

Even if it came at the cost of chiller temperatures and a biting wind, it certainly was nice to ditch the rain today! Clouds maintained a stubborn presence in our skies, but were polite enough to occasionally let some sun break through. Enjoy the break from the rain though, because it won't be lasting long.

Overnight

Scattered clearing will give way to a new wave of clouds overnight, trending back toward overcast by morning. At least the loss of winds will soften the chill a bit, but it will leave us open for some patchy fog to develop. Stay alert for poor visibility if traveling closer to daybreak! Lows in the mid 20s.

Friday

After the morning fog dissipates, skies will remain mostly cloudy on Friday. Even so, temps will still manage to fight their way back into the middle 40s.

We'll stay dry during the daytime period, but if you plan on being out in the evening, you will want to have the umbrella close by. A new storm system emerging from the Rockies will push scattered showers back into the region after 6:00 PM, developing into a steady rain that will last throughout the night. Winds will begin to pick back up, with lows slipping into the upper 30s.

This Weekend

Saturday will be dominated by periods of rain and windy conditions as a powerful low pressure system crosses through the Great Lakes. Ahead of the low, temperatures will make a jump into the mid 40s, but will then begin to drop off as the low moves east during the afternoon. As a result, rain will begin to mix with snow on the back side of the system, and may even change over completely before things wind down late Saturday night.

A slushy 1"-1.5" of snow will be possible by storm's end, but it will be fighting an uphill battle against rainfall amounts of 0.50"-1.25" falling ahead of it. Regardless of precipitation type, be prepared for a rough go on the roads, especially with plenty of fallen leaves still littered everywhere. Winds of 20-30 mph are likely, with higher gusts possible throughout the event.

Those winds will linger behind the departing storm on Sunday, shifting into the northwest. Cold air riding in on those winds will kick up some scattered lake effect snow showers at times for much of the day. With highs only pegged for the low and middle 30s, we may see a light dusting of snow accumulate on the cold ground. This could include the roads, so you'll still want to be cautious in your travels on Sunday.

