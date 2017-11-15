Raw and rainy

Just when you thought it was safe to put away the umbrella...

Overnight

Following an initial wave of showers earlier this evening, steady rain will pick up in earnest for most of us by 10:00 PM. Expect slick travel as you head home from your evening plans, and stay alert for possible ponding. You'll also want to be especially cautious on roads where leaves have fallen, as they could make things even more slippery.

Rain will taper off to scattered showers after 3:00 AM, but this will only prove to be temporary as our storm system will still be making its approach from the west. Low temperatures in the upper 30s will be reached early, with readings climbing to the low 40s by daybreak. South winds increasing to 5-15 mph.

>> First Warn 5 Interactive Radar <<

Saturday

After a break during the morning, steady rain and windy conditions will return by midday on Saturday as a powerful low pressure system crosses through the Great Lakes. Ahead of the low, temperatures will make a jump into the mid 40s, but will then begin to drop off as the low moves east during the afternoon. The afternoon rain will begin to mix with a few snowflakes by evening before ending around midnight.

Rainfall totals between Friday night and Saturday night are expected to reach around 1.00" across most of Mid-Michigan. Even with the brief changeover to a mix or light snow on the back side of the storm system, little to no accumulation is expected thanks to all of the rain we'll see on the front end. Winds out of the north at 15-25 mph may occasionally gust over 30 mph. Expect a raw, cold start to the weekend.

>> Current Temperatures and Winds across Mid-Michigan <<

Sunday

Windy conditions will linger behind the departing storm on Sunday, shifting into the northwest. Cold air riding in on those winds will kick up some scattered lake effect snow showers at times for much of the day. With highs only pegged for the low and middle 30s, we may see a light dusting of snow accumulate on the cold ground. This could include the roads, so you'll still want to be cautious in your travels on Sunday.

Get an early look at Thanksgiving in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.