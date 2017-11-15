Corunna schools go in secure mode after man flees courthouse

The Corunna Public Schools were placed in secure mode Wednesday after a man fled the courthouse.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The man exited the court house and fled the scene after having his bond increase, the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was not in custody or a prisoner at the time of the incident, the sheriff's office said.

The school was placed in secure mode as a precautionary measure.

"The safety and security of Shiawassee County residents is of the utmost importance to me and my office," Sheriff Brian BeGole said.

Law enforcement is trying to locate the man. They encourage residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.