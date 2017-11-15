#WantedWednesday Police search for Brandon Brugger - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday Police search for Brandon Brugger

Brandon Brugger (Source: Midland PD) Brandon Brugger (Source: Midland PD)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Midland police are searching for Brandon Brugger.

The 34-year-old has a felony warrant out for his arrest for larceny from a building, the Midland Police Department said.

Brugger is 6' and about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call police at 989-839-4713.

