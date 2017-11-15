Flint City Council makes progress on water contract

It's a debate that's had city council members at odds for months, but now a change in leadership may have them one step closer to making a decision.

Flint City Council members said they are making progress on the water contract.

"Hell must've frozen over because Mr. Mays and I agreed on multiple items today," said Kate Fields, council member.

Council members said they are getting their act together.

"What happened today is what should've happened a long time ago," Council President Herbert Winfrey said.

With five new members, the council is making progress on what to do about the 30-year water contract Mayor Karen Weaver has been advocating for 10 months.

"What's changed is we had an opportunity to meet with the mayor and our administration and none of our mediations have had that before," Winfrey said.

Winfrey said it feels good, but it's frustrating that it has taken so long to make progress.

They discussed their options in closed session for about seven hours. Then the council hear the public's thoughts on the deal.

Winfrey said he is optimistic the council can make a decision.

