Police identify Good Samaritan hit by vehicle while helping another driver

A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. on Bay Road in Saginaw County.

Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Lt. Miguel Gomez said 30-year-old Raymond Beck saw an accident at the intersection of Bay and Kochville Road when he turned around to check it out,

Beck stopped his car in the southbound left turn lane and stepped out of his car. That's when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, Gomez said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was last listed in stable condition.

Gomez said Beck had a passenger in his car at the time of the incident.

A 21-year-old woman from Troy was driving the vehicle that struck him, according to police.

Bay Road was closed between Kochville and Pierce while law enforcement responded to the scene.

Maureen Case, 61, of Kochville Township was driving the vehicle in the initial accident at the intersection. She was driving northbound when she lost control of her vehicle and ended up in the yard of the Kochville Methodist Church, Gomez said.

