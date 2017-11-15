9-year-old girl collects donations for area shelters

A young girl is on a mission well beyond her years.

She knows what it's like to not have much, so she is making sure the homeless in Mid-Michigan are remembered this season.

"Stay strong. Things will get better really soon," said Macey Harper, founder of Macey's Lil Helpers.

Macey is only 9-years-old, but she's on a mission.

"I used to live in a shelter. I liked it when my mom used to read to me. So I would scatter around looking for books and could never find many. And I really didn't get to read any books for myself," Macey said.

She and her family now live in a home, but her experience at the shelter has inspired her to start her own charity. She is asking for donations of books, coats, hats and gloves.

Her mother, Jessica Harper, said she is floored with her daughter's generosity.

"It's not something that a lot of 9-year-olds wake up and say 'hey, I wanna collect things and give them to people.' I'm really proud of her. She's got a big heart," Harper said.

That admiration goes both ways.

"My mom, she went through a lot of things in the past. And she made sure we didn't have that many struggles and she kept us strong. And I thought is there's parents out there then they're definitely going through some struggles and they're going to need some help," Macey said.

If you would like to donate you can mail items to 3500 Rue Foret St. in Flint.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.