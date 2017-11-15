9-year-old girl collects donations for area shelters

A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.More >
Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman in her home and then set that house on fire.More >
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash in Midland County.More >
Authorities report that one person is dead after a vehicle was found upside down in a ditch.More >
The investigation has uncovered around $467,000 missing from MCVI.More >
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.More >
A Texas sheriff’s Facebook post about weighing possible charges against the driver of a truck with an anti-Trump message on it is going viral.More >
For nearly 50 years Charles Manson has been the living personification of evil, a demonic presence captured in scores of photos, each of them marked by his piercing dark eyes and the crude Nazi swastika he carved into his forehead.More >
Several women in Mid-Michigan disappeared without a trace. Now their friends and family are left wondering what happened to them.More >
