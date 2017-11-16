Weaver retursn to Washington, D.C. to discuss country's infrastructure

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will be heading to our nation's capital to help address the country's infrastructure issues.

This is a follow up to a meeting she had with the Trump administration last month.

During that visit, she discussed infrastructure problems urban areas in the country may have to deal with and how the country can learn from the water crisis.

“This is a significant step in our effort to communicate to White House officials what we still need in Flint to fully recover from the water crisis,” said Weaver. “As I’ve said before, while we continue working to rebuild our city, we also hope we can help make sure a similar disaster doesn’t happen some place else. Leaders must learn from what happened in Flint.”

She will be bringing several members of her staff with her for the visit.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.