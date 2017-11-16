Gratiot Road back opened after semi rollover

A busy Mid-Michigan road is back open after a semi rollover.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 on Gratiot Road (M-46).

Saginaw County Central Dispatch said police had Gratiot Road temporarily closed just east of Hemlock Rock in Richland Township due to an overturned semi. The road reopened about 7:15 a.m.

There is no word on injuries.

