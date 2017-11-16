Drying out, but colder for Thursday

It was a soggy day in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, but as we get ready to go through the end of the week we will be much cooler, but drier. The dry air will give us some colder wind chills throughout our Thursday.

>>Slideshow: Future Wind Chills<<

Today & Tonight

Since the rain has passed temperatures are the main story for our area today.

With stubborn cloud cover and breezy conditions holding strong throughout the day, temperatures and wind chills won't be moving much. Expect actual high temperatures to largely be in the upper 30s, possibly a few lower 40s. As we talk about our walk out the door temperatures it'll feel like we are in the mid 20's to lower 30's.

We will have some sun sneaking through the clouds at times during the afternoon and evening before the sun goes down, but don't expect mostly sunny skies today. Winds will be out of a northwesterly direction through the afternoon, around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with wind gusts around 25 miles per hour.

Late tonight, winds will finally start dying down a bit and should be fairly light through the overnight period, keeping wind chills in check. For tonight low temperatures will drop quickly with lows falling into the middle 20s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.