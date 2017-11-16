Beaverton woman killed in head-on crash

Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash in Midland County.

It happened about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 on East Saginaw Road, east of North Meridian Road in Lincoln Township.

Investigators said 68-year-old Rose Esz of Beaverton was driving her red 2008 Chevy HHR westbound on E. Saginaw Road when she crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2017 Chevy Equinox head on.

Esz was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Equinox, 34-year-old Courtney Musser from Sanford, along with her 7-year-old son and daughter, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and both children were in car seats.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology reports, but said alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

