High Wind Warning issued for Mighty Mac

High winds are forcing authorities to issue a warning for all motorists preparing to cross the Mighty Mac.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority issued a High Wind Warning for the bridge just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Vehicles especially vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are being advised to reduce their speed to 20 mph and use the outside lane.

If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

