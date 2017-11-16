CMU police look to ID person of interest in theft - WNEM TV 5

CMU police look to ID person of interest in theft

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: CMU Police Department Source: CMU Police Department
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a theft on a Mid-Michigan campus.

The Central Michigan University Police Department posted a surveillance video image of the suspect on their Facebook page.

They said the man was identified as a person of interest in a larceny complaint from the Student Activity Center.

If you know the identity of this individual we would ask that you contact the CMU Police Department at 989-774-3081. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.