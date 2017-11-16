CMU police look to ID person of interest in theft

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a theft on a Mid-Michigan campus.

The Central Michigan University Police Department posted a surveillance video image of the suspect on their Facebook page.

They said the man was identified as a person of interest in a larceny complaint from the Student Activity Center.

If you know the identity of this individual we would ask that you contact the CMU Police Department at 989-774-3081.

