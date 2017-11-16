Sex offender arrested after police find child porn on electronics

A registered sex offender has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Drown, 47, turned himself into custody on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Officials said the investigation stemmed from a tip and probationary check of Drown's electronics. They later found several internet-capable devices inside his home, police said.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Drown has been charged with three counts of use of a computer to commit a crime and three counts of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) possession.

A judge issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

If convicted, Drown faces up to seven years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime and four years for each count of child sexually abusive material possession.

Drown has been on the Michigan registered sex offender’s list since October 2013. He was previously convicted in Georgia of sexual exploitation of children (possession), according to the MSP website.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.