Sex offender arrested after police find child porn on electronics

Two people were arrested and numerous drugs were seized Thursday morning after a search warrant was served in Bad Axe.More >
Authorities report that one person is dead after a vehicle was found upside down in a ditch.More >
The investigation has uncovered around $467,000 missing from MCVI.More >
A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.More >
Enjoy the break from the rain, because it won't be lasting long.More >
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.More >
People in law enforcement are worried about homemade, unregistered weapons making its way into the hands of criminals.More >
Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash in Midland County.More >
Toys "R" Us has asked the bankruptcy court for permission to pay $16 million in bonuses to its top executives if the company is able to hit some financial targets during the upcoming holiday shopping season.More >
Several women in Mid-Michigan disappeared without a trace. Now their friends and family are left wondering what happened to them.More >
