One killed after vehicle found upside down in Bay County ditch

Authorities report that one person is dead after a vehicle was found upside down in a ditch.

Bay County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 about a car upside down in a ditch along Maida Road, north of M-61 in Gibson Township.

The road dead-ends onto private property along the Pine River.

Michigan State Police report one person was killed. That person's identity has not been released.

Michigan State Police are handling the incident and a first responder dressed in a wetsuit was on the scene.

