Do you want fries with that?

It's a question you may hear Thursday because it's National Fast Food Day!

The day is for people across the nation to celebrate by getting burgers, fries and the like.

The United States is home to the biggest fast food industry in the world.

U.S. based fast food restaurants can be found in more than 100 countries.

