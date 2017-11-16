Man under investigation for poaching, arrested for B&Es

A man is under investigation for poaching after he was arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into several Mid-Michigan homes.

Police said they arrested a 23-year-old Lake Isabella man Monday, Nov. 13 on charges with breaking and entering with intent, larceny in a building, lying to a police officer, receiving and concealing stolen property, and other felonies. There is also an investigation underway regarding several conservation violations, including poaching, officials said.

The charges stem from a search warrant executed at a home on Carmen Drive. Police said they found many items matching the description of those stolen from nearby homes.

Investigators also found evidence of poaching at the home, they said.

The man’s named will not be released until arraignment.

The Michigan State Police urges residents and landowners to consider using video surveillance systems around their homes and cabins as an additional security measure.

If you live in the greater Lake Isabella area, and feel your items may be included in those recovered during the search warrant, contact the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post to inquire, at (989) 773-5951.

Any inquiries regarding the poaching complaints, please contact DNR Law Enforcement Division Lt. Jeremy Payne at (989) 684-9141.

