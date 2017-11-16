Police searching for man who assaulted woman, set house on fire

Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman in her home and then set that house on fire.

It happened after noon in the 5100 block of Kimberly Drive in Grand Blanc Township.

Police said the man hit the woman from behind as she walked into her home.

He then used gasoline to light that house on fire.

The woman has minor injuries and the home had only minor damage.

The man then ran off, and police are out looking for him.

He’s described as being in his early 20s, wearing all black clothes. Police said they have a person of interest in mind, but would not elaborate further.

Investigators also believe the victim knows of him and he is not a risk to anyone else.

A motive in the attack has not been released and police are still looking for the man.

Some Grand Blanc schools were placed in secure mode for a time, but that was lifted before the end of the day.

Police have a person of interest they would like to question, but no one is currently in custody, Grand Blanc Township Police Lt. Matt Simpson said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.