Former MCVI employee charged with embezzlement

A former Michigan Cardiovascular Institute employee has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from the Saginaw medical institute.

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan Jr. has charged Marcia Conaway, 70, with using MCVI funds to make personal purchases from June 2010 until she retired in February 2017.

Conaway held various positions with MCVI during her career, and prosecutors allege she withheld MCVI revenue from the general ledger to cover for the payments.

The investigation has uncovered around $467,000 missing from MCVI, according to prosecutors. The investigation continues.

Conaway has been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

She is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 28.

