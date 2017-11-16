Driver leaves suspected shoplifter behind

A shoplifting call led to a police pursuit early Thursday morning.

Burton Police Lt. Mike Odette said officers were called to the Walmart at 5323 E. Court St. just before 1 a.m. when a man was seen leaving with a bag of stolen merchandise.

When officers arrived they spotted a red car speeding away and gave chase.

The driver pulled over, but as police approached on foot, he took off again at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued west to Flint where the fleeing driver went off the road, then scraped a Burton police cruiser as he passed it head-on. No one was hurt.

Police found the getaway car abandoned in a driveway on Gilmartin Street in Flint with two young women hiding in nearby bushes. They told police they had no idea the chase was going to happen and were released to their mother.

After a nearby alarm call, police found the driver hiding in a meat shop on Lippincott Boulevard.

The man with the bag of pilfered items has not been found.

