Deputies: Outstanding warrants cause two men to be arrested

CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Plans to arrest a man on outstanding warrants ends with the arrest of another man as well.

On Nov. 15, Clare County Deputies went to the 400 block of E. Clarence Road to take a 22-year-old Harrison man into custody on his warrants.

When there, deputies smelled marijuana and got a search warrant.

Deputies report finding marijuana, pills, a white powdery substance, and suspected meth components.

A 20-year-old Harrison man was arrested on a probation violation for being around the narcotics.

A report has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

