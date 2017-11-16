Deputies: Outstanding warrants cause two men to be arrested

Plans to arrest a man on outstanding warrants ends with the arrest of another man as well.

On Nov. 15, Clare County Deputies went to the 400 block of E. Clarence Road to take a 22-year-old Harrison man into custody on his warrants.

When there, deputies smelled marijuana and got a search warrant.

Deputies report finding marijuana, pills, a white powdery substance, and suspected meth components.

A 20-year-old Harrison man was arrested on a probation violation for being around the narcotics.

A report has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.