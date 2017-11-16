Deputies: Man found alive, pinned under truck after crash

A man was pinned under his vehicle after being thrown from it during a crash.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 911 call came in at 5:43 a.m. about a rollover accident on North Ridge Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver, Duncan Robinson of Henderson, still alive, but pinned under the truck.

Investigators said that Henderson was driving westbound when he lost control and was thrown from the truck, which ended up landing on top of him.

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man’s condition is unclear at this time.

