Legionella found at Mott Community College's Lapeer campus

Mott Community College’s Lapeer branch is making changes after water samples tested positive for Legionella.

The college shared the information with students after scheduled tests earlier this year came back positive for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease.

Officials report that no Legionella illnesses have been reported, and said the type of Legionella found in the water rarely causes infection.

Among other changes, the college increased the temperature of the hot water system, increased the flushing protocol, and conducted a hyperchlorination of the water system.

Legionnaires’ disease is contracted by aspirating contaminated drinking water or breathing in aerosolized water droplets.

