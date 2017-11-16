Magic Men Live is back in town

The hunks from Magic Men Live are back in town.

The men aren't exactly magicians, but they have something to offer for just about everyone.

"We basically put on the craziest ladies night out event you can think of," said Myles Hass, MC and producer for Magic Men Live.

The group originally started performing at local night clubs about seven years ago. Since then, they have grown into a full-scale production.

"Now we're touring the entire country. We performed last year for over 150,000 people in over 100 different cities," Hass said.

With their tour winding down, Hass said they've decided to come back to Saginaw for a repeat performance.

"Being here in Michigan during this time of year, especially during hunting season, is definitely a popular time of year for what we do. And we decided that this would be the best way for us to cap off the year," Hass said.

At the show you can expect to see a lot of excitement, thrills and some excellent dance moves. A lot of hard work goes into making the concert like performances.

"We work in a lot of different types of choreography. There's almost every different style of dance in our show. Not only that, but there's also some acting pieces in our show. So it's not just dancing, there's a lot of other components that go into our production," Hass said.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 16.

