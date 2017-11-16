Volunteers prepare for holiday event in downtown Saginaw

One Mid-Michigan downtown is already sparkling with holiday color.

On Friday the streets will come to life with Christmas spirit.

"There's so many people that haven't even heard of it and it's just wonderful and I'm thinking why haven't they heard of the best event in Saginaw," said Kathy Reis, chair of Holidays in the Heart of the City committee.

Reis has been involved with Saginaw's largest, free holiday celebration since it was created in 1996. Now she and other volunteers still get a kick out of folks who have never been to the event.

"You don't know who you're going to run into. It's kind of a big homecoming and it's an awesome way to start out the holiday season," said Lori Amo, volunteer.

The volunteers said the special thing about the festival is it takes place at various locations throughout Old Town and downtown Saginaw, including at the Montague Inn.

"They actually will have a choir singing. They have all the actors for the live nativity and then we have animals, which are darling. So everyone likes the goats and the donkeys," Reis said.

Amo has been volunteering with the festival since '96 as well. She said the event will be jam-packed with live music, horse-drawn wagon rides and fireworks.

This year the annual Christmas parade will be reversing their normal route.

"We will be starting at Johnson and Washington. So we'll come up by the Dow Event Center, cross in front of the Saginaw Club and Morley Plaza and travel down Washington, taking a right on Ezra Rust," Amo said.

Holidays in the Heart of the City kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m.

