Woman ties winter accessories on trees for those in need

Scarves tied around telephone poles and gloves hanging from trees are some of the unusual sights people spotted around Saginaw this week.

They were not placed there as a prank. They were hung with love by a woman who found a way to turn her sorrow into a way to support her community.

"He's missed a lot and I just want to keep his memory alive," said Lisa Atkinson, Saginaw resident.

Atkinson is turning her grief over the death of her son into action.

Corey Dartey died in 2013 from an overdose. Atkinson said the community was there for her then and now she wants to be there for her community.

"I've had people donate to me when I've had a house fire and when my son passed away. And I know how good it made me feel to know that so many people care," Atkinson said.

She wants to pay it forward in honor of her son's memory. Every Friday she leaves winter hats, scarves and gloves on poles and trees in downtown Saginaw. The items come with a note encouraging those in need to accept the gift and stay warm.

"We've been doing it for about five years now and my CWA brothers and sisters have donated for the past four or five years to help keep it going," Atkinson said.

Wally's Sandwich Shop is helping to keep Atkinson's mission going. The business is a place where people can drop off their gently used winter items for the less fortunate.

"I think it's good for us to be helping out the unfortunate that need help," said Crissy Lyons, Wally's employee.

Lyons said she is glad she can do her part to keep people warm this winter.

"Being from Texas, I'm not used to the weather. So it's pretty cold up here. So it's nice for them to get some help," Lyons said.

As for Atkinson, she said she will keep going until her supplies run out. Honoring her son's legacy one hat, scarf and glove at a time.

"Well, he'd be very proud, very proud," she said.

