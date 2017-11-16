2 arrested, drugs seized after search warrant served

Two people were arrested and numerous drugs were seized Thursday morning after a search warrant was served in Bad Axe.

Deputies from the Huron County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant a home on S. Pt. Crescent in Bad Axe in hopes of finding a 20-year-old man who was wanted on probation.

Upon entry, they found the man and a 31-year-old Bad Axe woman in possession of a syringe loaded with heroin, Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

The deputies obtained another search warrant to look for more possible drugs.

They seized heroin, marijuana, scales and other drug paraphernalia, Hanson said.

Both suspects received felony possession charges and were taken to the hospital for examination because it was believed they had used heroin earlier in the day, Hanson said.

They are both lodged in jail and expected to be formally charged on Friday.

