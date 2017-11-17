Parents upset after 7th-grade students assigned explicit book

Some Las Vegas parents are up-in-arms over a book their kids were assigned to read by their school. They say the book includes words and themes that are too mature for their 7th grade boys.

"It's like the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' for kids,” mother Shateraka Hampton said.

The N-word, the F-word and explicit sexual talk.

Hampton found it all inside her 7th grader's homework assignment.

"Naked women and all this stuff about masturbation, you thought that was appropriate?" Hampton asked.

One excerpt from the book reads “…if God hadn’t wanted us to masturbate, then God wouldn’t have given us thumbs.”

The other lines that caught Hampton’s eye are too explicit to show.

"Not once did you ask us permission to expose our children to this foul language,” Hampton said.

The book is called "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian." It touches on topics like racism, violence, and an outcast kid - part of the school's justification.

"If you're just going to discuss the racism and that aspect, then why not pick another book?” Hampton asked.

Hampton’s12-year-old was assigned to read the book at Democracy Prep at Agassi. She and another parent said administration didn't take their concerns seriously.

"To sit there and say, they're at that age when they're going to start being exposed to this. Well that should be our decision!'" said another mother, Karissa Lott.

The book's been banned in other school districts and the National Coalition Against Censorship disagrees with that.

"Parents can't make these decisions for everyone, they can't impose their value on every child in the school,” said Abena Hutchful with the coalition.

However, the mothers want a say in what their young boys are learning about in school.

"If sex-ed requires some type of permission slip, then this should have required some type of permission slip,” Hampton said.

A spokesperson for Democracy Prep said in a statement that any parent who is concerned about this particular book should bring their concerns to the school's attention.

In some cases, the student could be offered an alternative assignment.

