Dog found starving in Flint basement now ready for adoption

A dog that survived a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty is finally ready for adoption.

The dog, named Coco, was dropped off at the shelter suffering from malnutrition and starvation. Investigators said she was one of three dogs kept in a basement of a home on the 5000 block of Alpha Way in Flint.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said the basement was found covered in urine, feces and trash.

Coco was the lone survivor.

"This is one of the worst cases of abuse starvation and malnutrition that I've ever seen," Pickell said.

The dog’s owners, Jennifer Koos and Martell Dyke, have been charged with one count of animal killing/torturing each. The chase is a four-year maximum felony.

During an interview, Koos told police she was struggling with Heroin addiction and admitted the dogs would go weeks at a time without food.

Koos’ live-in boyfriend, Dyke, said he would feed the dogs “from time-to-time” by throwing pizza into the basement.

The Humane Society of Genesee County said Coco has been making excellent progress in the two weeks since she was rescued. They said she will be ready for adoption Friday, Nov. 17.

