Indoor trampoline park coming to Flint

Flint will soon be home to an indoor trampoline park!

Planet 3 Extreme Air Park will feature more than 20,000-square feet of interconnected floor level padded trampolines, an open jump area, a trampoline dodgeball stadium, basketball dunk centers, Olympic foam pits for aerial jumping, innovative slack line, a Multi-Lane Ninja Warrior Course and more.

>>See more photos here<<

“We are excited to announce the opening of the Planet 3 Extreme Air Park early 2018! Also, we are glad that we could find an awesome location to build it in the heart of Flint! We hope to be a welcome addition to the community as a place to enjoy the company of others, stay in shape and have an amazing

time,” said Moana Haretuku, owner of Planet 3.

Planet 3 will soon be hiring 30-40 locals to become part of their team.

The facility will be in the former Great Lake Power Sports building at 3450 Miller Road.

Planet 3 expects to open early next year.

>>Click here to learn more about the air park<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.