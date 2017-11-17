Indoor trampoline park coming to Flint

Two people were arrested and numerous drugs were seized Thursday morning after a search warrant was served in Bad Axe.More >
Two people were arrested and numerous drugs were seized Thursday morning after a search warrant was served in Bad Axe.More >
Authorities have identified a woman killed after her vehicle rolled into a water-filled ditch.More >
Authorities have identified a woman killed after her vehicle rolled into a water-filled ditch.More >
Family members say a father was stabbed to death outside his New Jersey home when he tried to defend his 8-year-old son from being robbed of a pair of sneakers.More >
Family members say a father was stabbed to death outside his New Jersey home when he tried to defend his 8-year-old son from being robbed of a pair of sneakers.More >
A portion of I-75 in Saginaw has reopened after a multiple vehicle accident in Saginaw.More >
A portion of I-75 in Saginaw has reopened after a multiple vehicle accident in Saginaw.More >
Some Las Vegas parents are up-in-arms over a book their kids were assigned to read by their school. They say the book includes words and themes that are too mature for their 7th grade boys.More >
Some Las Vegas parents are up-in-arms over a book their kids were assigned to read by their school. They say the book includes words and themes that are too mature for their 7th grade boys.More >
The investigation has uncovered around $467,000 missing from MCVI.More >
The investigation has uncovered around $467,000 missing from MCVI.More >
The health department and animal control officers have returned to a Mid-Michigan pet store at the center of numerous complaints and say the owner is making improvements to the facility and said he is complying with what needs to be taken care of.More >
The health department and animal control officers have returned to a Mid-Michigan pet store at the center of numerous complaints and say the owner is making improvements to the facility and said he is complying with what needs to be taken care of.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
A New York woman has been sentenced for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the baby out of the expectant mother's body on her wedding day.More >
A New York woman has been sentenced for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the baby out of the expectant mother's body on her wedding day.More >
A missing hunter is safe thanks in part to aerial thermal technology.More >
A missing hunter is safe thanks in part to aerial thermal technology.More >