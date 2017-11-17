Man, dog reunited in Mid-Michigan after being miles apart - WNEM TV 5

Man, dog reunited in Mid-Michigan after being miles apart

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland County Humane Society Source: Midland County Humane Society
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man and his dog reunited in Mid-Michigan after being many miles apart.

The Humane Society of Midland County said they found the dog in a Cass County shelter and noticed he was blind and in need of some TLC.

As it turns out, he had been missing for months. His owner had almost given up hope until he expanded his search to Michigan.

The humane society shared photos of their reunion on Facebook.

The dog is now on his way back home to Indiana.  

