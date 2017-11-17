Oh, baby! Five Holland police officers welcome new babies in 2017

Life for five Holland Department of Public Safety officers just got a little more chaotic after they welcomed new babies into their families in the past 10 months.

Meet Tessa, Jonah, Merritt, Marco, and Jameson.

"It's always a little tough because we're all in different platoons, so you hear about it," said Bryan Spykerman, father of 4-month-old Tessa. "But it's always a blessing and great to see all these little ones."

Spykerman says it's hard to keep a tough guy persona when you have kids.

"I have two girls, and it definitely softens you up a little bit," he said.

Officer Ben Reuschel agrees and says that raising a newborn baby is harder than being a police officer.

"You empathize a lot easier," said Reuschel. "Seven hours with a baby is worse than a 12-hour day working."

The officers give a lot of credit to their wives.

"We come to work and train all the time, and our wives don't," said Rod Mendoza, father of 8-month-old Marco. "There's times where you say it's a lot, and our wives do it day in and day out. They love them and have a smile on their face. They're tougher than we are."

They say it's tough to raise kids while working 12-hour shifts in law enforcement.

"My wife stays at home, and I can guarantee that that's a lot harder than what I do," said John Rathjen, father of 6-month-old Merritt. "I can't give you exact reasons, but our job is hard. We all love it, but I think each one of us wouldn't change and stay at home and take care of these kiddos 24/7."

Through the long nights, the tears and the diaper changes, these officers say it's all worth every second.

"The smiles are the best part," said Joel Reimink, father of 5-month-old Jonah. "I love coming home and having the kids wake up and see you and give you a big hug. It's awesome."

