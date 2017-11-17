WATCH: Michigan husky named national singing competition finalist

A dog from northern Michigan may be howling some tunes as America’s next big rock star!

A Siberian husky named Rico is one of three finalists in the “Bow Wow Wow Contest” on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The 6-year-old dog is from Scottville. His owner, Melanie Hargreave, said he’s a typical husky and very vocal.

“He is highly intelligent and has a knack for mimicking his pack (his family). He loves classic rock and pop hits from the 70’s and 80’s,” Rico’s profile said.

You have until Sunday night to vote and you can vote once every 24 hours.

>>Click here to vote for Rico<<

The grand prize winner will be announced Monday on the show.

