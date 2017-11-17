Animal control, health department return to pet shop, notes improvements

The health department and animal control officers have returned to a Mid-Michigan pet store at the center of numerous complaints and say the owner is making improvements to the facility and said he is complying with what needs to be taken care of.

Ocean Odyssey in Saginaw has been the subject of an investigation by several local agencies after complaints on social media grew into something much more serious.

"There was four poodles in crates, one on top of the other," said Vikki Monroe, complainant. "They all looked super filthy. Their dishes were tipped over so there was water in the pans and it stunk so bad."

After dozens of phone calls and outrage on social media, Saginaw County Animal Control officers went to the pet store to investigate the claims. Many people complained about the smell, the cleanliness of the store and were worried about the well-being of the animals.

Animal control, the health department, code enforcement, police and fire departments inspected the pet store two weeks ago. That's when they gave the pet store owner 10 days to clean the place up.

Those officials returned Friday, Nov. 17 to inspect what changes were made.

Officials said the building was much cleaner and changes are being made, although there are a couple things that still need to be addressed.

"He did clean up a lot of things he needed to do. He still has a couple little things he needs to take care of. The health department is doing that on their end, not sure if they're giving him more time," Animal Control Officer Trish Barnes said.

Her main goal is the safety of the animals and she said their investigation is still ongoing.

"We'll take everything to the prosecutor. The health department is the one who gave him the 10-day inspection. After that, we'll take it to the prosecutor and figure out our next moves from there. It takes time for a big facility like this," Barnes said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.