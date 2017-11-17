Lock your cars! Several thefts reported in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Lock your cars! Several thefts reported in Bay City

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said they have received several reports of thefts from vehicles in the last few days.

The areas most targeted have been the east side of Bay City from N. Johnson Street to the east city limits, and Columbus Avenue to Fillmore Place.

All the vehicles entered have been unlocked and mostly small items have been taken, police said.

Police are reminding residents to always lock their vehicle overnight.

If you witness anyone, especially at night, going through vehicles please call 911 right away. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.