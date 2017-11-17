Lock your cars! Several thefts reported in Bay City

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said they have received several reports of thefts from vehicles in the last few days.

The areas most targeted have been the east side of Bay City from N. Johnson Street to the east city limits, and Columbus Avenue to Fillmore Place.

All the vehicles entered have been unlocked and mostly small items have been taken, police said.

Police are reminding residents to always lock their vehicle overnight.

If you witness anyone, especially at night, going through vehicles please call 911 right away.

