WATCH: Thermal camera helps find missing Michigan hunter

A missing hunter is safe thanks in part to aerial thermal technology.

Michigan State Police were sent to Alcona County on Thursday, Nov. 16 for reports of a missing hunter.

Family told police the 72-year-old man had high blood pressure and had been missing all day.

When troopers arrived, the temperature was dropping and it began to lightly snow. Troopers began searching the area using aerial thermal technology. The camera picked up on a small light source and heat signature in a wooded area.

Further examination of the camera revealed the heat signature appeared to be a person sitting against a tree.

Ground officers were guided to the location using the night sun from the aircraft.

“Upon arrival, the ground officers discovered the heat signature to be the missing subject. The ground officers did a great job of covering tough terrain in an expeditious manner,” said Tpr. Nick Olivo with MSP's Aviation Unit.

The man walked from the woods with help from the ground officers.

The man's name and his condition were not released.

