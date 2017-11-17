Down electrical wire on Dixie Hwy in Bridgeport - WNEM TV 5

Down electrical wire on Dixie Hwy in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, MI (WNEM) -

In Bridgeport, Dixie Highway, west of I-75, is closed due to a truck pulling an electrical wire down.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent out the alert at 11:28 a.m.

Dixie Highway is down to one lane between the airport and I-75 while clean takes place.

The traffic lights at Dixie Highway and Bearcat Road as well as Dixie Highway and I-75 are out and should be treated as a four way stop.

Police ask drivers to find an alternative route.

