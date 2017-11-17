I-75 clear after multiple car accident in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

I-75 clear after multiple car accident in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A portion of I-75 in Saginaw has reopened after a multiple vehicle accident in Saginaw.

Saginaw Central Dispatch reported the accident happened on southbound I-75 at 155-mile marker.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt.

