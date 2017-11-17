Getaway driver involved in shooting sent to prison - WNEM TV 5

Getaway driver involved in shooting sent to prison

CORUNNA, MI (WNEM) -

A woman was sentenced to prison for being the getaway driver in the shooting deaths of two Mid-Michigan men outside of a Walmart.

On Nov. 17, a judge gave Erin Marie Mongar, a 35-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, 35 to 60 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Otis Smith Jr. and Anthony Holloway, both men from Grand Rapids, were convicted in October in the deaths of two men from Flint, 31-year-old Joseph Michael Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Lee Hammond.

Caron’s and Hammond’s bodies were found in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Caledonia Township, that's in Shiawassee County.

Smith and Holloway are waiting to be sentenced.

Authorities said the shooting started from a marijuana deal that was made on Craigslist.

