Federal lab: Montcalm Co. deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the 1.5-year-old buck, harvested last month in Montcalm County's Sidney Township has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

This is the 11th confirmed case of CWD in a free-ranging deer in Michigan. Two suspected cases were reported in October, one at the beginning of the month and the other near the end of the month.

Since the harvest of that deer, three more deer are suspected to be positive and waiting to be confirmed. All three were from Montcalm County in Pine, Reynolds, and Sidney Township's.

“Thank you to these hunters for checking their deer, which is required for these areas,” Chad Stewart, a DNR deer specialist. “Hunter assistance is critical in the ongoing fight against the spread of CWD. The response from hunters so far shows a strong willingness to help, and it’s clear that more hunters are committed to getting their deer tested.”

Three core CWD areas are marked for a mandatory check.

“In a short amount of time, without many deer tested from these areas, we are finding more CWD-positive deer,” Stewart said. “This is concerning. We cannot emphasize enough how important it is for hunters from the surrounding areas that are outside of mandatory check locations to have their deer tested too.”

No reported cases of CWD infected humans have been reported. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommends that infected animals should not be consumed.

