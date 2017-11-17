Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam - WNEM TV 5

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be on alert for recent phone scams.

The call is made by someone who claims to be from an anti-virus company wanting to access your computer to fix it.

Another scam comes from Facebook where someone has an issue and asks you to follow a link.

The sheriff’s office advises residents to verify the caller before doing anything and said that the best move is to hang up and ignore the call.

The sheriff’s Triad Group reaches out to seniors to inform them of these criminals as seniors are the most vulnerable.

